Gloria Molina, longtime Los Angeles political leader, dies at 74 after cancer battle

Molina served on the Los Angeles City Council, the county Board of Supervisors and the California state Assembly, among other prominent roles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gloria Molina, who served Southern California for decades in elected roles including Los Angeles City Council member and county supervisor, has died at 74, her family announced Sunday.

Molina had been battling terminal cancer for the last three years and died at home in Mt. Washington surrounded by family, her daughter said.

"She faced this fight with the same courage and resilience she lived her life," her daughter, Valentina Martinez, wrote in a family statement. "Over the last few weeks, Gloria was uplifted by the love and support of our family, community, friends, and colleagues. Gloria expressed deep gratitude for the life she lived and the opportunity to serve our community."

The longtime Democrat served in the California state Assembly for five years in the 1980s, then went on to win election to the Los Angeles City Council in 1986, representing a district that including East Los Angeles and parts of the San Fernando Valley. In 1990, Molina then won a seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and stayed through 2014, finally retiring after term limits were enacted.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.