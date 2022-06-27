Arts & Entertainment

GMA Summer Concert Series 2022 lineup and ticket information

'Good Morning America' 2022 Summer Concert Series features aespa, Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion and more
GMA Summer Concert Series 2022 lineup aanounced

NEW YORK -- 2022 "GMA" Summer Concert Series lineup is out!

This year's lineup, brought to you by sponsor Massage Envy, features a star-studded slate of chart-topping artists who will deliver live performances from New York City's Central Park.

The fun begins with K-pop group aespa, kicking off the concert series on July 8.

Stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Demi Lovato and more will perform for the concert series before it concludes with the Black Eyed Peas' performance in the park in September.

Request your free tickets to aespa and more "GMA" concerts here!

Check out the 2022 schedule below:

July 8 - aespa
#aespaOnGMA

July 15 - OneRepublic
#OneRepublicOnGMA

August 12 - Megan Thee Stallion
#MeganTheeStallionOnGMA

August 19 - Demi Lovato
#DemiOnGMA

August 26 - Ozuna
#OzunaOnGMA

September 2 - Black Eyed Peas
#BlackEyedPeasOnGMA

All concerts are free to attend in Central Park but require tickets.



The shows are performed at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park.

You can also watch them on Good Morning America, Fridays from 7-9 a.m. starting July 8.
