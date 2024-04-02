Young actress Kaylee Hottle holds her own opposite Godzilla, Kong, veteran actors

HOLLYWOOD -- Actress Kaylee Hottle is only 16 years old, but she's completely comfortable on the set of a big -budget movie. "Godzilla x Kong the New Empire" is only her second film... and Kaylee is honored to be able to represent the deaf community in this big screen blockbuster.

"I always feel so strong with my deaf community because I do go to a deaf school and there's a lot of people that are so successful out there and I want to be one of those deaf successful people as well," said Hottle. "So now I'm becoming in that deaf successful circle. It's great. The deaf community is so small. So, hoping that these opportunities give bigger moments for the deaf community."

Hottle's character "Jia" has heartfelt scenes with "Kong," but Kaylee was also thrilled to work with, and learn from, the *human actors in the film... Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, and Rebecca Hall.

"It is kind of a pretty extraordinary phenomenon to have a deaf actress as the lead of a massive you know, blockbuster movie," said Stevens.

"She just takes it in stride," said Hall.

"You know, they have so much experience as actors. And this is only my second time acting. So, working alongside them, it was very easy to work with them. And it was a great experience for me," said Hottle.

Henry was happy... and a bit surprised... to hear her praise.

"We thought we were terrible role models!" laughed Henry. "Oh, man, that means a lot. That warms my heart!"