12-year-old shoots, kills home intruder after armed robbery leaves 73-year-old victim wounded, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. -- Police in North Carolina are investigating after a 12-year-old shot at two intruders who forced their way into an apartment and shot an elderly woman.Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting report near 402 S. William Street. Officers then found a resident, a 73-year-old woman, with an apparent gunshot wound. Shortly after, a man was found at the intersection of William Street and Elm Street with a gunshot wound.Both were taken to Wayne UNC Health Care. The man, identified as Khalil Herring, 19, of Goldsboro, died from his injuries.The investigation revealed two masked people forced their way into the residence, demanded money and shot the woman in the leg. During the robbery, a 12-year-old shot the intruders with a firearm in self-defense, causing them to flee. Evidence suggests Herring was one of the two masked intruders and was shot during the robbery."They came in the house, I open the door, I open it, and they came in there... One guy had a gun. They just put me down on the ground," said Randolph Bunn, the woman's son. Bunn is also the great-uncle of the child who fired the gun. The woman was in the kitchen. "I don't know why they shot her," Bunn said.Goldsboro police said charges against the 12-year-old are not anticipated but the investigation is ongoing.The intruder "just shot his grandma... He would have shot him too, he would've shot me too, he would've killed us all," Bunn continued.The wounded woman was taken to a local hospital where she will likely be held until Monday, Bunn said.