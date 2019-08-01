Good Samaritan helps stop attack on woman along Irvine trail, police say

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A good Samaritan is getting credit for stopping an attack along a popular bike trail in Irvine.Tyler Glenn Collier is accused of attacking a 30-year-old woman on the Jeffrey Open Space Trail on July 27 around 10 p.m. Collier faces felony charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and battery."A man on a bike had rode by and knocked her down, got off the bike and began to beat her up," said Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department.Police say two witnesses happened to be in the area, and one stepped in to get Collier to stop. Police said the good Samaritan kept Collier from leaving until officers arrived."Because people didn't turn the other way or ignored it, and intervened and were able to call the police and do what they could do to assist, the woman is very lucky because it certainly could have been worse," Mohr said.Police say the woman is expected to be OK. Investigators are still looking for any additional witnesses.The attack comes as a shock to people in the area, who say they'd never expect something like it. The popular path weaves alongside Jeffrey Road and through different neighborhoods."Very surprised because like I said, I walk day and night, three times a day, sometimes early in the morning," said Brian Nguyen.Collier's bail is set at $500,000. He is due back in court on Aug. 16.