Good Samaritans pull woman from car moments before train crashes into it in Van Nuys

EMBED </>More Videos

Witnesses say good Samaritans saved a woman's life by pulling her out of a car just moments before a train crashed into it.

By
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Witnesses say good Samaritans saved a woman's life by pulling her out of a car just moments before an Amtrak train crashed into it Friday night.

The crash happened about 9:25 p.m. near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Hayvenhurst Avenue, and police said two people have been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

One of the apparent good Samaritans, Stefan Zeljkvoic, said he and a companion saw the driver apparently losing consciousness before crashing into a post near the tracks.

"We're driving down Woodley right here and noticed a driver impaired, looking intoxicated, his head kept dropping as we were driving. We pulled next to him honking the horn to alert him. He was not understanding anything, responsive to anything," said Zeljkvoic, who was under the impression the driver was male and intoxicated.

Authorities said the driver was experiencing a medical episode and does not appear to have been intoxicated.

As the two approached the car to help, they saw a train coming.

"So we found a pipe laying on the floor, busted the window open, dragged him out of the car, this poor lady tried helping as well, and when the train hit, the whole metal piece right here came down and hit both of them in the head, and they both fell down," Zeljkvoic said.

Both were taken to the hospital in unknown condition, and no one on the train was hurt, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashgood samaritantrainsrescueLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyVan NuysSan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News