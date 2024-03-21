'Goosebumps' adds Ana Ortiz, David Schwimmer for season 2

New season, new storyline and a whole new cast for the Disney+ and Hulu streamer

LOS ANGELES -- Some new friends are joining the cast of "Goosebumps" for season 2.

"Ugly Betty" and "Love, Victor" star Ana Ortiz is joining the cast. She will portray Jen, a dedicated police detective who experienced a tragic event during her adolescence involving her friends.

"Friends" and "American Crime Story: The People v O.J. Simpson" star David Schwimmer is also joining the cast as Anthony, a botany professor and divorced parent of teenage twins. Playing his kids are Sam McCarthy (as Devin) and Jayden Bartels (as Cece). Rounding out the cast are Elijah Cooper (as CJ), Galilea La Salvia (as Frankie) and Francesca Noel (as Alex).

"Goosebumps" is based on the popular R.L. Stine's book series. The streaming series is anthology style, so season two will have an entirely new storyline.

Per Disney+, the plot is as follows: Devin and Cece discover a threat stirring, they realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends - Alex, CJ and Frankie - find themselves entangled in a chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

Season 1 of "Goosebumps" is currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.