South Street shop DreamEerie has plenty in store for goths and spooky nerds

The DreamEerie is a new vintage home decor spot with gothic flair in the heart of South Street.

PHILADELPHIA -- The DreamEerie is a new vintage home decor spot with gothic flair in the heart of South Street.

Owner Daryll Jones calls his creation 'a shop for goths and other spooky nerds'.

The items are perfect for anyone who enjoys a dark aesthetic and things of a macabre nature.

They carry things like coffins and taxidermy, as well as furniture, jewelry, and artwork.

Jones says he discovered goth culture through music in the early nineties and is still part of the community -- now a member of what his contemporaries refer to as the League of Elder Goths.

The DreamEerie | Instagram | Facebook

623 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

215-974-9668