Gov. Newsom packs emergency supplies for Ukraine relief efforts

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles has spearheaded a relief effort that has raised more than $1.5 million for Ukrainian refugees.

With hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians turned refugees in less than a week, many around the world are wondering how to help amid the onslaught.

SOLANO COUNTY (KABC) -- Governor Gavin Newsom was in Solano County Tuesday to pack emergency relief supplies for Ukraine.Earlier this month, Newsom met with Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco Dmytro Kushneruk to express California's solidarity with the Ukrainian community and discuss the state's current efforts to support the people and government of Ukraine, as well as California's long-standing relationship with the country.The Governor also signed an executive order directing state agencies and departments to ensure their contractors are complying with economic sanctions imposed in response to Russia's attacks on Ukraine, and sent a letter to the leaders of the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) and the University of California retirement system calling for the state to leverage its sizeable global investment portfolio to put pressure on the Russian government.