Scaffolding removed from downtown LA 'graffiti towers' to help keep trespassers out

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles is working to make it even harder for vandals to access the site of the now-famous downtown high-rise under construction that was recently tagged with graffiti on nearly every floor.

City crews began taking scaffolding down Friday morning. People would reportedly hide inside the walkway area that was covered with the scaffolding then get inside the towers to paint the graffiti. However, better fencing is still needed.

At Friday's city council meeting, an amendment was read into record with suggestions to remedy the problems.

"In consultation with the Office of Community Beautification, provide cost estimates and funding recommendations to implement graffiti removal on the Oceanwide property, including painting over existing graffiti or using solvents to dissolve it," read Jonathan Groat with the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

The amendment also calls for estimates and funding recommendations for security measures at the building, and a call to inspect the building's fire suppression systems.

The building, located at 12th and South Flower streets, made headlines in recent weeks due to the extensive tagging that occurred on its exterior, on roughly 25 floors.

On Thursday, city leaders toured the site to get a better look at what they're dealing with. City officials are concerned that if security measures aren't put in place, someone could end up getting seriously injured.

Police have had to arrest some taggers gaining access to the property.

"We don't want someone to continue to trespass, climb up the stairs, base jump, do more graffiti, slip and fall, lose their life ... that's the last thing we want," said De León on Thursday.

Last week, four suspects were arrested for allegedly trespassing at the site. They were identified as Sebastian Gutierrez, 29, Andrew Rios, 30, Mauro Aguilar, 35, and Jessie Carreon, 44, police said. Three of the men were cited and released, and the fourth was held on a pending traffic violation warrant.

Two people were also arrested in the previous week at the building on suspicion of trespassing.

De León introduced motion aimed at cleaning the graffiti and pursuing legal action against the building's developer.

By declaring the site a public nuisance, the city could be setting in motion a process that potentially could lead to a takeover and demolition of the towers.

"They have until the 17th, this Saturday, Oceanwide Development, to step up and do what's right by the people of L.A., but I'm not holding my breath," said De León.