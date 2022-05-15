fatal crash

3 people killed in fiery crash on 118 Freeway in Granada Hills

A person from the other vehicle was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment.
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Three people were killed Sunday when their vehicle burst into flames following a collision on the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Granada Hills.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 11:59 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound Ronald Reagan Freeway just west of the San Diego (405) Freeway, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Humphrey said.

A person from the other vehicle was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment, he said.

No identifications were released for the dead or injured.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for all eastbound 118 freeway lanes except the carpool lane and shut down the transition from the eastbound Ronald Reagan Freeway to the southbound and northbound San Diego Freeway while the investigation continues.



