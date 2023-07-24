16-year-old boy identified as victim in shooting near Granada Hills Recreation Center

Family and friends have identified a teenager who was shot to death near the Granada Hills Recreation Center in an incident that also injured a 2-year-old boy.

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family and friends have identified a teenager who was shot to death near the Granada Hills Recreation Center in an incident that also injured a 2-year-old boy.

Thomas Kornswiet, 16, was shot and killed Wednesday night near the playground. A toddler was also hit by gunfire and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if the teen and toddler had some sort of relationship.

Kornswiet's family members have raised nearly $5,000 from a GoFundMe account that was set up. Their goal is $20,000.

They're also planning a car wash fundraiser in his honor at North Hills Baptist Church on Aug. 5.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.