Intruder fatally shot by Granada Hills homeowner was recently on trial for murder

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An intruder who was shot and killed by a homeowner in Granada Hills last weekend was recently on trial on murder charges.

The Los Angeles Police Department says 20-year-old Abednego Adre, from Inglewood, was acquitted in a 2021 drive-by shooting case.

Adre and two other suspects are accused of breaking into a home on Swinton Avenue in Granada Hills Saturday morning.

A child and grandmother were also home at the time of the break-in.

Police say there have been five home burglaries in the vicinity of the home in the past month, as well as 10 cars broken into, five stolen cars and one assault with a deadly weapon.