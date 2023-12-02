Granada Hills resident shoots, kills intruder during home invasion, LAPD says

A Granada Hills homeowner shot and killed one of two intruders during an early-morning home invasion, authorities said.

Officers responded about 5 a.m. to a report of a hot prowler in the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue, near Rinaldi Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot by the resident, the LAPD said. The other intruder fled and remained at large.

Children were among the family members who were at home during the break-in, investigators said. None of the residents were reported injured.

One person was detained, but police did not immediately disclose that person's role in the incident.