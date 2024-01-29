Lone survivor of Granada Hills murder-suicide was daughter of suspected gunman

The lone survivor of a horrific murder-suicide that took 4 lives in Granada Hills was the suspected gunman's adult daughter.

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The lone survivor of a horrific murder-suicide that took four lives in Granada Hills was an adult woman with special needs who was the daughter of the suspected gunman, according to friends of the family.

Los Angeles police investigators say a man in his 80s shot and killed his wife and his two adult children Saturday at the family home on Lerdo Avenue.

The only surviving witness - described by family friends as an adult daughter with special needs - was able to hide from her father and barricade herself in the house before calling 911 just before 7 p.m.

When police arrived, no one answered the door. Officers forced their way inside and encountered the survivor, who directed them to the terrible scene.

Investigators say the man shot and killed his wife in addition to a daughter and son, both in their 40s, before turning the gun on himself in another room of the home.

"I don't know how much more terrifying and horrific of a scene it can be when you have four persons that are deceased," said LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz during a press conference Saturday night. "The only positive point is that you at least have one witness that has survived this incident."

The tragedy has left neighbors and friends stunned.

"They seemed like a normal family," said Fernando Flores, who knew the family. "How could that happen? I heard about it last night, and I said I have to come by here and leave some flowers."

At this point detectives don't know what the motive was. It's all part of the ongoing investigation.

"It's pretty creepy," said neighbor Alvin Shafer. "It's like a bad horror movie."

The names of the victims and suspected gunman have not been released.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.