4 killed, including suspect, in murder-suicide at Granada Hills home, police say

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating the deaths of four people in Granada Hills as a murder-suicide.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call Saturday evening at a home in the 11600 block of Lerdo Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

The four people were found dead at the scene, including the suspect.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting and it's unknown if the victims lived at the home.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.