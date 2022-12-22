2 arrested after underground drug lab discovered at Granada Hills home, LAPD says

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police discovered what they called an "elaborate underground illicit drug lab" at a home in Granada Hills, resulting in the arrest of two people.

Officers made the discovery Wednesday night at the home in the 16000 block of Hiawatha Street. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including the LAPD and the Department of Justice.

Police released photos from inside the home, which show a hatch in the floor leading to a ladder that drops down into the room. Authorities reported finding ecstasy, fentanyl, date-rape drugs, hash oil and mushrooms in the lab, among other items.

Eyewitness News was told that neighbors thought activity at the home was suspicious since it was bought. When police first arrived, they saw a marijuana growing operation so they returned with a search warrant and discovered the underground operation.

A man and woman were arrested.