Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies student brought to school

EMBED </>More Videos

Student reportedly brings cookies laced with cremated remains

Steven Romo
DAVIS, Calif. --
Police are investigating after a high school student allegedly made cookies with a disturbing extra ingredient.

According to a student witness, two students were part of the plot to make and pass out sugar cookies with one of their grandparents' cremated ashes baked inside.

Police said the cookies were distributed to at least nine students.

Testing is underway to determine if they actually contained the remains. No adverse health affects have been reported.

Lt. Paul Doroshov with the Davis Police Department said, "I have not heard of anyone getting sick, or anybody being harmed as far as physically or physiologically by this."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cookiesu.s. & worldstudent safetybizarreCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Person found dead inside motel room in Santa Ana
IE man released after being wrongfully imprisoned for murder
VIDEO: Bus smashes through center divider on 405
Company behind Christian Mingle agrees to pay customers $1M
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
Long Beach ranks No. 27 on list of best bike cities in United States
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Show More
Deputies search for Wisconsin girl whose parents are dead
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Preview of NLCS Game 4
Tree in Tustin falls on car, kills woman inside
Rain suspends search for person still missing in Texas flood
'Top Chef' runner-up opens Ms Chi Cafe in Culver City, with dumplings, boba and more
More News