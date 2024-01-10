5 Freeway crash near Grapevine forces closure of all SB lanes after 2 big rigs collide

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- A violent crash involving two semitrucks Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine prompted the closure of all southbound lanes.

The collision was reported shortly before 7 a.m. near Smoke Bear Road, just south of Gorman, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Whether anyone was seriously injured was not immediately confirmed, but a rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

One of the big rigs apparently slammed into the back of the other one near the right shoulder, according to video from AIR7 HD. The impact crumpled the trailer of the first vehicle and spilled its payload out onto the ground. The cab of the second semitruck was destroyed in the crash.

Southbound traffic was backed up as the CHP conducted a preliminary investigation. No estimate was given indicated when lanes would be reopened.

The cause of the incident was unknown.