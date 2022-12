89-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Green Meadows, search underway for driver

GREEN MEADOWS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An 89-year-old woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Green Meadows.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday near the area of 109th Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say the woman, who has not been identified, was struck by a driver in a dark Chevy SUV, who then drove off.

Additional details were not available, but a search is on for that driver.