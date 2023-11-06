Bright green liquid seen oozing from sewer onto New York City streets

Bright green liquid was spotted oozing from manhole cover in NYC last week.

NEW YORK CITY -- Bright green liquid was seen leaking onto the streets of New York City on Thursday.

The liquid was oozing out of sewer grates and a manhole cover near the World Trade Center in the Lower Manhattan area, as seen in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, the fluorescent green substance is not a cause for alarm. Environmental authorities sometimes dye water green to help detect leaks in their systems.

In fact, this was not the first time this year that New Yorkers were alarmed by glowing green water.

Back in March, a green puddle was spotted at a subway station in Brooklyn.

So, the viral green "slime" you may have attributed to spooky season, or a promotion for the 20th anniversary of Wicked, was simply overflow from a routine procedure.

Newswire by Storyful contributed to this story.