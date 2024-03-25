To make matters worse, they had an empty gas tank and no tire chains.

Group of students get stranded near Big Bear, but here's how they worked together to make it out

The group waited for a snowplow then pushed the car for a quarter of a mile for about two hours until they finally made it to a convenience store in Running Springs. To make matters worse, they had an empty gas tank and no tire chains.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of Southern California college students banded together to make sure they stayed safe when they got stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains during a weekend snowstorm.

The students from San Diego were going to an Airbnb in Big Bear, but the driving conditions got so rough, they had to pull over. That's when they got stuck.

Kareem Rabie said it was quite a stressful situation.

Tire chains are required from Crestline to Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear.

While the snow can draw in visitors wanting to hit the slopes, many locals said they are tired of the weekly snow. However, they do say it is not as bad as last year's blizzard.

"We are very much ready for some sunshine," said Rebecca Kottmann. "I think after last year's few feet of snow everybody in town, I think I can speak for everybody, that we're ready for the sun. We're ready for the snow to go away."

Even during the day, there were trouble spots on the road. Almost 10 vehicles without chains were stuck on the side of the road, causing a traffic jam on the main road heading to Big Bear.

The group of college students were not injured and ultimately made their way to the Airbnb with chains.

"If you live in Southern California and you don't think you need snow chains, get snow chains," said Rabie. "Also, we didn't think it was going to snow though, but get snow chains."