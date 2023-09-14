Guillermo of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' honored by LA City Council for Latino Heritage Month

Guillermo Rodriguez, best known simply as Guillermo on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," received a notable honor during a Los Angeles City Council meeting.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Guillermo Rodriguez, best known simply as Guillermo on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," received a notable honor during a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Wednesday.

The late-night sidekick, along with three other people, received a certificate deeming him a Latino Community Treasures during a ceremony that kicked off the start of Latino Heritage Month.

"Guillermo is just one of those household names, figures on national television at a time particularly when Latinos are so under-represented," said Councilmember Monica Rodriguez.

Guillermo started as a security guard on the set of Kimmel's show more than two decades ago. He says Kimmel came to him and offered him a chance to appear in a skit or two.

During Wednesday's ceremony, he thanked Kimmel for giving him a shot at television fame.

"He told me, 'Listen, I'm looking for someone just like you. Not a buff guy, no muscles, nothing like that. I want someone like you with a little belly, someone who's funny, someone who wants to enjoy life,' he said.

"Twenty years later, I'm still here."