world record

Texas dog 'Zeus' crowned 'world's tallest living dog' by Guinness World Records

EMBED <>More Videos

Guinness World Records: Texas dog crowned 'world's tallest living dog'

BEDFORD, Texas (KABC) -- Saddle up! Guinness World Records has crowned the "world's tallest living dog."

Zeus, an American Great Dane from Bedford, Texas stands 3 feet 5 inches tall at 2-years-old.

His owner Brittany Davis has had him since he was 8-weeks-old.

"Zeus is very stubborn. He doesn't do anything unless he wants to," Davis said in a video posted to YouTube by Guinness World Records. "He is also very laid back. He loves everybody. When he gets excited, it's about 10 minutes, and he runs around, and then he's tired. His water bowl is the sink."

Zeus eats about 12 cups of food a day, and his all-time favorite treat is ice cubes.

"The only time he's really naughty is, he likes to take food off the counter, and he likes to steal the baby's pacifier," Davis said. "He really likes being the center of attention...The comment that we hear most often for Zeus is 'wow that's a horse,' also, 'can I ride him,' 'does he have a saddle?' We hear that a lot."

Zeus spends his days sleeping by the window and walking around the neighborhood.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexasdogspetsworld record
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
WORLD RECORD
21-year-old chihuahua is the oldest living dog in the world
Skydivers to break record for most people skydiving over the age of 60
NorCal man attempting to kayak from Sausalito to Honolulu
Houston woman cuts her record fingernails after nearly 30 years
TOP STORIES
LA County DA won't charge attack on Dave Chappelle as a felony
Deadly Westlake Village hit-and-run: Hearing continues for socialite
3 dead from possible fentanyl overdose in DTLA; officer hospitalized
LA marks Mental Health Awareness Month with tree planting
Video shows wild shootout with guard at Compton smoke shop
Karine Jean-Pierre to be next White House press secretary
CA couple returns from trip to bird-infested house: 'It was crazy'
Show More
Stocks plunge in Wall Street's worst day of the year
Murder charge dropped against former La Cresta care home operator
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center sued for racism in death of Black mother
1 arrested after jumping out of moving plane at Chicago's O'Hare
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp's team of enablers shielded his drug use
More TOP STORIES News