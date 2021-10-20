Society

Gabby Giffords, who narrowly survived being shot herself, unveils gun violence memorial in LA

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-Congresswoman Gabby Giffords unveils gun violence memorial in LA

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fighting is something former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords of Arizona has been doing since she suffered a severe brain injury after being shot in the head while publicly speaking to her constituents in 2011.

At Exposition Park Tuesday, she unveiled a new memorial to bring awareness to the thousands of lives lost to gun violence every year. The display of well over 3,400 vases with white flowers represents a Californian who lost their life to gun violence in 2020.

Giffords, a passionate anti-gun advocate, reflected on how gun violence nearly cost her her life.

"I've known the darkest of days. Days of pain and uncertain recovery, but confronted by despair, I've summoned hope. Confronted by paralysis and aphasia, I respond with grit and determination," she said.

Giffords added that stopping gun violence takes courage, which is what fuels her passion for stronger gun control laws.

"Now is the time to come together, be responsible. Democrats, Republicans, everyone."

The former Congresswoman made the stop in California as part of a national tour featuring a gun violence memorial installation from state to state.

She unveiled a memorial at the National Mall in Washington earlier this year, which displays 40,000 flowers in remembrance of those killed by guns in the U.S. each year.

"What's happening with gun violence in our country today constitutes this country's worst nightmare," said LaWanda Hawkins, founder of Justice for Murdered Children, who lost her only son to gun violence.

"Our children are being gunned down on our streets every day. This year alone, in L.A. County, we have had over 500 gun-related homicides and that is heartbreaking and... unbelievable," she added.

Giffords said the country is at a crossroads.

"We can let the shooting continue or we can act. We can protect our families, our future."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyexposition parklos angeleslos angeles countygun controlgun violencegun lawsgabby giffordsmemorial
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News