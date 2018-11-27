THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's officials say gunman fired more than 50 rounds; motive still unknown

A motive in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks remains under investigation, officials announced at a press conference Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By and ABC7.com staff
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office released details Tuesday on their investigation into the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks but said the motive behind the massacre is still unknown.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub revealed at a news conference that suspected gunman David Long used a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun and fired more than 50 rounds when he killed 12 victims inside the popular country bar on Nov. 7.

He also was equipped with seven high-capacity 30-round magazines, five of which were found still fully loaded after he killed himself.

The sheriff said Long threw multiple smoke grenades that contributed to chaos and confusion.

FBI official Paul Delacourt said there's no evidence that 28-year-old Long was radicalized, and investigators are still trying to determine his motive for the attack.

Thousand Oaks shooting: Big brother-to-be, soon-to-retire sergeant among the victims
Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.



Investigators added that they've been interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence around-the-clock since the shooting occurred.

Meantime, a candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night on the campus of Cal State Channel Islands.

Students, staff and members of the public are invited to gather at 5 p.m. to honor the victims.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, California
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
