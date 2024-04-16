Suspect identified as gunman who fired 30-40 shots from Marina del Rey roof

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- We're now learning about the man who was taken into custody after a shooting rampage in Marina del Rey over the weekend.
Witnesses say 41-year-old Victoryloc Nguyen fired 30 to 40 shots into the air on Saturday night from the rooftop of an apartment building.
Sheriff's deputies say Nguyen was armed with a rifle.
Nguyen was later taken into custody and held on a $2 million bond.
He is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is still investigating this incident and asks anyone with information to contact the Marina Del Rey Station at (310)482-6000.