Gunman in custody after firing several shots from apartment rooftop in Marina del Rey

A suspect was taken into custody overnight after he fired dozens of gunshots from an apartment complex rooftop in Marina del Rey and live streamed it.

A suspect was taken into custody overnight after he fired dozens of gunshots from an apartment complex rooftop in Marina del Rey and live streamed it.

A suspect was taken into custody overnight after he fired dozens of gunshots from an apartment complex rooftop in Marina del Rey and live streamed it.

A suspect was taken into custody overnight after he fired dozens of gunshots from an apartment complex rooftop in Marina del Rey and live streamed it.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody overnight after he fired dozens of gunshots from an apartment complex rooftop in Marina del Rey and live streamed the shooting.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. Saturday near Via Marina and Admiralty Way. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man had a rifle and was firing the shots into the air, prompting them to ask people in the area to shelter in place.

Witnesses say the gunman fired at least 30 shots and was live streaming the shooting on social media. He also reportedly fired at passersby and law enforcement.

Video from the scene shows sheriff's deputies ducking behind patrol vehicles with their weapons drawn.

The gunman was eventually taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. His identity has not been released and a possible motive for the shooting has not been determined.

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.