A gunman fired into the air before barricading himself inside a South Los Angeles apartment on Tuesday morning, prompting an hourslong standoff with police, authorities said.The gunman was later taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported.Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of W. 42nd Street and Walton Avenue about 3 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.It was unclear if the suspect was a resident of the apartment. A family that was inside was able to escape safely.The scene was near Manual Arts High School, but no cancellation of classes was immediately announced.