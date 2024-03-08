Gunman shot victim during confrontation over crash on 60 Freeway in Industry, CHP says

An arrest was made after a person was wounded in a road-rage shooting on the 60 Freeway in Industry, authorities said.

INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- New details emerged Friday about a shooting described by authorities as a road rage incident that left one man wounded on the 60 Freeway in Industry.

The incident began shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday on the westbound side of the freeway, just west of Azusa Avenue, when a black Ford F-250 pickup truck and a gray Honda Accord were involved in a collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After the crash, the driver of the truck, identified later identified as 50-year-old Michael F. Vickers, fled the scene, the CHP said in a statement, adding that the other driver attempted stop him.

The driver of the Accord positioned the car in front of the truck and came to a stop in the slow lane, between Hacienda Boulevard and Seventh Avenue, investigators said. The Accord's driver exited his vehicle and confronted Vickers.

"Vickers responded by firing a weapon," wounding the other driver, according to the Highway Patrol. Vickers then fled and the gunshot victim looked for a safe place to stop and call 911, authorities said.

Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital and was expected to survive, authorities said.

The westbound side of the freeway was closed for just over 30 minutes as investigators scoured the pavement for evidence.

The wounded man was able to obtain the pickup truck's license plate number and provided that information to the CHP. The victim later identified Vickers, a Moreno Valley resident, in a photographic lineup.

"Vickers was determined to be the shooter and was located at his residence," the Highway Patrol said. A search warrant was obtained for the home and was served by CHP officers on Thursday afternoon.

Vickers was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder.