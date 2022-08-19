54 guns, 2,200 rounds of ammunition seized from home of 2 Riverside County senior citizens

California's attorney general announced the seizer of 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Menifee.

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities seized 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Riverside County, the California attorney general's office announced Thursday.

The seizure at the residence in Menifee included two AR-15 style assault rifles, two UZI assault weapons, and 35 handguns, according to a news release.

One of the individuals from whom the weapons were confiscated had previously been banned from possessing firearms "due to a mental health-based prohibition," the statement said.

California Department of Justice agents initially went to the home of the individuals - both of whom are seniors - to allow the prohibited person to turn over his weapons, magazines, and ammunition voluntarily," the state attorney general's office said. "However, the prohibited person and his spouse refused entry and were uncooperative."

Department of Justice officials and Menifee police later served a warrant to recover the weapons. Three of the weapons were loaded, located in plain sight, and were not locked in a safe that would be inaccessible to the prohibited person, authorities said.

No arrests or citations were announced.

"Keeping our communities safe and removing firearms from individuals found too dangerous to possess them is a top priority for my office," said Attorney General Bonta. "These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others - especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm. I implore Californians to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others to ensure those who can no longer responsibly possess a firearm do not have access to one."