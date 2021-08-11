Health & Fitness

8 Hacienda La Puente USD schools report positive COVID cases 1 week after reopening schools

8 Hacienda La Puente USD schools report positive COVID cases

Less than one week after school reopened in the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District, eight schools are reporting positive cases of COVID-19.

The schools are: Los Altos High School, Newton Middle School, Mesa Robles, Lassalette, Valinda, Sparks, Kwiss and Workman.

The cases are being reported among both students and staff.

The district is currently not mandating vaccinations, other than parent volunteers.

Meantime, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced that all California teachers and school staff must show proof of vaccination or submit to regular COVID testing. California is the first state in the nation to issue such a mandate.

"We think this is the right thing to do," said Newsom. "We engaged robust conversations over the weekend. Over the course of the last few days, we were able to land over the course of yesterday and today we are formalizing this announcement."

Newsom's announcement comes with the support of the California Teachers Association, which claims at least 90% of its members are already fully vaccinated.



California has become the first state in the U.S. with a teacher vaccine mandate. Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that all teachers and school staff in the state will be required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

