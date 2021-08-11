COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Newsom will mandate vaccination for all Calif. teachers, according to Politico report

By Kate Larsen
EMBED <>More Videos

Politico reports Gov. Newsom will mandate vaccine for all CA teachers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California could be the first state in the U.S. with a teacher vaccine mandate. Politico is reporting that Governor Newsom will announce that all teachers and school staff in the state will be required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The Governor has an appearance scheduled at an Oakland school on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Oakland Unified School District announced its teacher vaccine mandate. Earlier in the day, San Francisco's school district announced a similar mandate.

Teachers meanwhile are preparing for the start of a school year unlike any other.

RELATED: Bay Area schools plan to stay open in spite of any COVID cases

"There's a hand sanitizer at every exit," said third-grade teacher, Stephanie Li, as she walked around her classroom doing a sort of safety show-and-tell. "All windows open at all times, doors are going to be open."

There's one change in particular this year that's especially exciting for Li - a newly announced San Francisco Unified School District employee vaccine mandate.

"I was already super excited to come back, but to have this extra layer of protection, it's even better."

WATCH: Doctor shares 5-point COVID strategy for getting kids back to school safely
EMBED More News Videos

These are the five things this top US doctor says schools can do to help protect children returning to in-person learning and to mitigate the spread of COVID.



Parents are also excited.

"I am all about it," exclaimed Clifford Yee, a member of the Parent Teacher Organization.

Yee's daughter, who will start second grade next week, is seven, so she's still too young to get a COVID vaccine.

"One of the biggest concerns is really around safety and so I think by mandating vaccines, it's really an important step to move forward and ensure the safety of everyone in the school community," he said.

RELATED: Bay Area school districts ready for return to in-person learning despite COVID-19 Delta variant

Li is vaccinated and says all the teachers at Frank McCoppin Elementary in the Richmond District have also gotten the vaccine. But, Stephanie has heard of district support staff who have not yet gotten a shot.

"I just don't understand why you wouldn't, you are around these students who can't do it, so do your part," she said.

If a SFUSD employee is not vaccinated by September 7th, they can still come to work, but they'll be required to test for COVID every week.

Kate Larsen: "Does the mandate go far enough for you?"

Stephanie Li: "No. Unless there's a religious or medical exemption, I think anyone who is working with our students who can not get vaccinated, should be because this is a collective effort."

RELATED: Oakland Unified students returning to in-person learning

The San Francisco teachers union supports the mandate and so does Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden's chief medical adviser on COVID-19.

"We are in a major surge now as we're going into the fall, into the school season," said Dr. Fauci in an interview on MSNBC Tuesday. "I think we're in such a serious situation now that under certain circumstances mandates should be done."

SFUSD has received confirmation of vaccination status from more than half its 10,000 employees, who have until August 31st to submit verification.

CDC COVID-19 Transmission Categories by California County


Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsacramentooaklandvaccinesback to schoolgavin newsomcovid 19 variantteachercovid 19 vaccinecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CA superintendent answers questions about mandatory COVID vaccines
COVID-19 VACCINE
Houston ICU nurse pens heartbreaking letter on COVID
Baldwin Park councilman mourns brother's death to COVID
OC sees 1st case of child with psychosis from COVID-19
LA County to consider vaccine requirement for some indoor spaces
TOP STORIES
CA surf school owner suspected of killing his 2 children in Mexico
OC sees 1st case of child with psychosis from COVID-19
Baldwin Park councilman mourns brother's death to COVID
Hawaii tightens COVID restrictions for social gatherings, restaurants
LA City Council votes to create 25K units of homeless housing
Murderer gets new trial over evidence surrounding OC jail informants
Family demands max sentence for teen Lamborghini driver in fatal crash
Show More
LA city attorney calls for broader vaccine mandate
Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández on ventilator in ICU
Thunderstorms expected in desert, mountain communities
Jennifer Hudson offers 'Respect' to late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin
LA County to consider vaccine requirement for some indoor spaces
More TOP STORIES News