Gov. Newsom will mandate vaccination for all Calif. teachers, according to Politico report

On Tuesday night, Oakland Unified School District announced its teacher vaccine mandate. Earlier in the day, San Francisco's school district announced a similar mandate.
Teachers meanwhile are preparing for the start of a school year unlike any other.
RELATED: Bay Area schools plan to stay open in spite of any COVID cases
"There's a hand sanitizer at every exit," said third-grade teacher, Stephanie Li, as she walked around her classroom doing a sort of safety show-and-tell. "All windows open at all times, doors are going to be open."
There's one change in particular this year that's especially exciting for Li - a newly announced San Francisco Unified School District employee vaccine mandate.
"I was already super excited to come back, but to have this extra layer of protection, it's even better."
WATCH: Doctor shares 5-point COVID strategy for getting kids back to school safely
Parents are also excited.
"I am all about it," exclaimed Clifford Yee, a member of the Parent Teacher Organization.
Yee's daughter, who will start second grade next week, is seven, so she's still too young to get a COVID vaccine.
"One of the biggest concerns is really around safety and so I think by mandating vaccines, it's really an important step to move forward and ensure the safety of everyone in the school community," he said.
RELATED: Bay Area school districts ready for return to in-person learning despite COVID-19 Delta variant
Li is vaccinated and says all the teachers at Frank McCoppin Elementary in the Richmond District have also gotten the vaccine. But, Stephanie has heard of district support staff who have not yet gotten a shot.
"I just don't understand why you wouldn't, you are around these students who can't do it, so do your part," she said.
If a SFUSD employee is not vaccinated by September 7th, they can still come to work, but they'll be required to test for COVID every week.
Kate Larsen: "Does the mandate go far enough for you?"
Stephanie Li: "No. Unless there's a religious or medical exemption, I think anyone who is working with our students who can not get vaccinated, should be because this is a collective effort."
RELATED: Oakland Unified students returning to in-person learning
The San Francisco teachers union supports the mandate and so does Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden's chief medical adviser on COVID-19.
"We are in a major surge now as we're going into the fall, into the school season," said Dr. Fauci in an interview on MSNBC Tuesday. "I think we're in such a serious situation now that under certain circumstances mandates should be done."
SFUSD has received confirmation of vaccination status from more than half its 10,000 employees, who have until August 31st to submit verification.
CDC COVID-19 Transmission Categories by California County
Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Everything to know about California's reopening
- What we know about the delta variant of COVID-19 following new CDC report
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
- COVID-19 vaccine: Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area