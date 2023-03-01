Snow, hail fall at lower-elevation communities throughout Southern California

Light snow and hail were falling in Burbank on Wednesday.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- With a new cold system covering Southern California, many communities saw hail and snow fall at unusually low elevations on Wednesday.

Hail, light snow and graupel were spotted in communities from Glendale to Santa Clarita to Whittier and throughout the Inland Empire. Snowfall was even spotted in the Las Vegas area.

That was an unusual sight in communities that almost never see temperatures drop enough to produce those conditions.

In Glendale, what appeared to be a mixture of light snow and hail was falling right outside ABC7's studios around lunchtime.

The National Weather Service was also reporting many sightings of hail, strong winds and thunderstorms in the Inland Empire.

Last week's massive storm also dropped snow and hail on lower-elevation communities. Some of those communities hadn't seen snow for decades.

Snow falls on Hollywood sign

The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday and then skies should clear up Thursday, with conditions remaining dry but cloudy and cool over the next several days.

