SoCal weather: Cool temperatures, chance of light showers Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see temperatures in the 60s with a chance of light rain on Friday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see about a 30% of showers on Friday, and isolated thunderstorms possible in some areas, with a high of 68 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 67.

