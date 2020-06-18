Half-brother of Robert Fuller killed in shooting with deputies in Rosamond, attorney says

An attorney for the Fuller family confirmed that the Terron Jammal Boone, the half-brother of Robert Fuller, was killed during the incident in Rosamond.
Deputies were responding to an incident described as a spousal assault and kidnapping, sources say. They say Fuller's brother fired a weapon at deputies.
The incident happened around 4:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of 15th Street West in Rosamond. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives are responding to assist in the investigation.
Attorney Jamon Hicks issued a statement on behalf of Fuller's family:
"This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Kern County."
"At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn't have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected."
Doorbell video posted to Twitter captured some of the audio of the encounter, including the sound of multiple shots being fired:
It was not immediately clear if the incident had any direct connection to the investigation into Fuller's death.
Fuller, 24, was found hanging from a tree in a Palmdale park on June 10.
Although authorities said initial indications are that Fuller died by suicide, his family and others have demanded further investigation.
The case has in particular attracted attention during a time of racial unrest in the nation.
