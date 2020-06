Robert Fuller Palmdale death: City issues statement officially supporting call for independent investigation, autopsy

EMBED >More News Videos Calls to a suicide and help hotline in Los Angeles went up more than 8,000% from February to March because of the novel coronavirus.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Palmdale on Saturday issued a statement "officially supporting the call for an independent investigation and an independent autopsy" of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man whose body was found hanging from a tree near City Hall earlier this week.The city "is joining the family and the community's call for justice, and we do support a full investigation into his death. We will settle for nothing less than a thorough accounting of this matter," the statement said.Palmdale officials have reached out to Fuller's family, offering help and support, said John Mlynar, a spokesman for the city.Dozens of people gathered inside and outside City Hall on Friday to demand a thorough probe of the death of Fuller, a black man who was discovered with a rope around his neck shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday in Poncitlan Square, according to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Fuller was pronounced dead by personnel from a nearby fire station who responded to the scene."Although the investigation is on-going, it appears Mr. Fuller, tragically, committed suicide," the Sheriff's Department said in a Friday news release.An autopsy was conducted Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner's office, which deferred the cause of death."When a cause of death is deferred, a deputy medical examiner is requesting additional investigation, including laboratory testing and witness statements, before providing a final determination on the cause and manner of death,'' a coroner's spokesperson said. If you or someone you know needs help , do not hesitate to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.