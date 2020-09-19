Citadel Outlets to add gigantic 16-foot pumpkin installation for Halloween

The pumpkin will be 16.5-feet tall, which will be larger than Disneyland's Mickey Mouse pumpkin, weighing 1,500 pounds and about 15 feet wide, according to a spokesperson at the Citadel Outlets.
The pumpkin will be installed near the food court starting September 28 and will take two days to complete. It will be unveiled to the public on Thursday, October 1.
According to the spokesperson, "Big Jack" was created locally in California and will reportedly be "L.A.'s largest Jack-O-lantern."
It will be on display until Halloween Day.
Then the Citadel Outlets' Christmas tree arrives on October 28 and will be installed in a span of over a week in the Center Court.
