Community & Events

Citadel Outlets to add gigantic 16-foot pumpkin installation for Halloween

The Citadel Outlets' first-ever pumpkin installation will be larger than Disneyland's Mickey Mouse pumpkin, according to a spokesperson at the Citadel Outlets.
By
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Citadel Outlets, known for having the world's largest live-cut Christmas tree, are getting ready to unveil their first-ever "Big Jack" pumpkin installation ahead of Halloween.

EMBED More News Videos

Here are some fun facts about the world's tallest live-cut Christmas tree



The pumpkin will be 16.5-feet tall, which will be larger than Disneyland's Mickey Mouse pumpkin, weighing 1,500 pounds and about 15 feet wide, according to a spokesperson at the Citadel Outlets.

The pumpkin will be installed near the food court starting September 28 and will take two days to complete. It will be unveiled to the public on Thursday, October 1.

According to the spokesperson, "Big Jack" was created locally in California and will reportedly be "L.A.'s largest Jack-O-lantern."

It will be on display until Halloween Day.

Then the Citadel Outlets' Christmas tree arrives on October 28 and will be installed in a span of over a week in the Center Court.

RELATED: World's tallest live-cut Christmas tree lights up at Citadel Outlets with over 18K lights

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscity of commerceeast los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalisthalloweenin the community
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
What's next for the Supreme Court after Justice Ginsburg's death?
Bobcat Fire prompts new evacuations, burns at least 1 home
OC boy dies after found with signs of abuse in Idaho, police say
Massive house party for child shut down in Sherman Oaks
Dems propose canceling $50K in student loan debt per person
Firefighter dies battling El Dorado Fire sparked by gender reveal
Show More
Mother, boyfriend arrested for child abuse of infant in IE
Volunteers helping firefighters by monitoring hillsides virtually
Charges possible after firefighter dies while battling El Dorado Fire
Compton shooting: Key witness sought in ambush of deputies
Black woman hit with bottle, called the N-word while jogging
More TOP STORIES News