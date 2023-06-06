WATCH LIVE

Ontario PD to announce arrests in 2021 death of 18-year-old fatally shot at Halloween party

Jesus Sanchez was leaving a crowded Halloween party in 2021 when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 12:24PM
Police to announce arrests in 2021 death of man killed Halloween party
The Ontario Police Department will announce the arrests of two suspects involved in the death of an 18-year-old who was fatally shot at a Halloween party in 2021.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Ontario Police Department is set to host a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrests of two suspects involved in the 2021 shooting death of an 18-year-old.

Jesus Sanchez was leaving a crowded Halloween party in 2021 when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Five people - including Sanchez - were shot that night.

Sanchez was the only one who didn't survive. He died just after midnight on Oct. 23, 2021.

The news conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Ontario City Hall.

