Ontario PD to announce arrests in 2021 death of 18-year-old fatally shot at Halloween party

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Ontario Police Department is set to host a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrests of two suspects involved in the 2021 shooting death of an 18-year-old.
Jesus Sanchez was leaving a crowded Halloween party in 2021 when a fight broke out and shots were fired.
Five people - including Sanchez - were shot that night.
Sanchez was the only one who didn't survive. He died just after midnight on Oct. 23, 2021.
The news conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Ontario City Hall.