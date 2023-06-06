Ontario PD to announce arrests in 2021 death of 18-year-old fatally shot at Halloween party

The Ontario Police Department will announce the arrests of two suspects involved in the death of an 18-year-old who was fatally shot at a Halloween party in 2021.

Jesus Sanchez was leaving a crowded Halloween party in 2021 when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Ontario Police Department is set to host a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrests of two suspects involved in the 2021 shooting death of an 18-year-old.

Five people - including Sanchez - were shot that night.

Sanchez was the only one who didn't survive. He died just after midnight on Oct. 23, 2021.

The news conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Ontario City Hall.