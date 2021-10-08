Community & Events

Take a spooktacular stroll down Freeform's Halloween Road

Get in the spooky spirit at Freeform's Halloween Road.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Take a spooktacular stroll down Freeform's Halloween Road

MONTECITO HEIGHTS (KABC) -- Freeform's Halloween Road at Heritage Square Museum is celebrating 31 nights of Halloween.

The immersive experience takes you on a Spooktacular adventure through beloved Halloween movies like Halloweentown and Ghost Busters. Guests can expect a lot of trick-or-treating, live performances, and dozens of photo opportunities. Plus, there are tarot card readings and sweet treats along the way.

Guests can also enjoy a beer and wine garden and play games in the center of Halloween Road. Costumes are encouraged and tickets can be purchased online.

Follow Sophie on social media:
Facebook

Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmontecito heightslos angeles countycommunity journalisthalloweencostumesin the communitycandy
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
CA outlaws 'stealthing,' removing condom without consent
Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Owners call OC oil spill impact 'devastating' to their business
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Dodgers, Giants prepare for instant playoff classic
Urgent search underway for missing toddler in Texas
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day
More TOP STORIES News