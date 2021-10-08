Take a spooktacular stroll down Freeform's Halloween Road

MONTECITO HEIGHTS (KABC) -- Freeform's Halloween Road at Heritage Square Museum is celebrating 31 nights of Halloween.
The immersive experience takes you on a Spooktacular adventure through beloved Halloween movies like Halloweentown and Ghost Busters. Guests can expect a lot of trick-or-treating, live performances, and dozens of photo opportunities. Plus, there are tarot card readings and sweet treats along the way.
Guests can also enjoy a beer and wine garden and play games in the center of Halloween Road. Costumes are encouraged and tickets can be purchased online.
