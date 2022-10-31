Here are some reminders on how to keep kids safe this Halloween

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Whether you are trick-or-treating yourself or chaperoning kids, there are always important safety reminders to remember before going out for Halloween this year.
The Auto Club of Southern California held an event for parents and kids in Los Angeles this weekend to hand out not only candy and prizes but some safety reminders as well.
Among the club's tips:
"For so many families and kids, this is really gonna be their first time to really get out there and trick or treat again since the pandemic began," said the Auto Club's Doug Shupe. "Because of that it is so important that we remind parents and guardians, as well as drivers, about important safety tips when it comes to Halloween."