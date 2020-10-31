Health & Fitness

West Hollywood reminds public Halloween Carnaval is canceled, warns of curfew

West Hollywood officials are reminding the public that the annual Halloween Carnaval is canceled and urging people to stay home.

Revelers celebrate during West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval in 2019.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- It's one of the biggest celebrations in Southern California, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials are reminding the public the annual Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood is canceled this year.

Besides canceling the event, which features thousands of revelers taking over Santa Monica Boulevard in costumes, officials are also asking the public to stay home.

They warn the city will "not hesitate to issue a curfew" if overcrowding becomes an issue in order to "avoid the potential for a COVID-19 superspreader event."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will be monitoring the use of face coverings and those refusing to wear a mask may be citing, according to a news release. Businesses not following coronavirus protocols may also be cited.

"While restaurants in the City will be open for business in adherence to LA County Public Health protocols, on-site outdoor dining capacity is limited," the city stated. "Customers are encouraged to use pickup and takeout options in order to control crowd size and safeguard social distancing."

L.A. County currently prohibits public gatherings of more than 10 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The event is one of many celebrations the city has canceled this year. The annual Pride festival in June was canceled and the New Year's Eve event will also not take place.
