IATSE members remember Halyna Hutchins at Burbank vigil: 'This really could have been any of us'

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a New Mexico movie set, was remembered Sunday night at a candlelight vigil in Burbank as a creative visionary.The remembrance brought out hundreds of union members to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 80 headquarters, where mourners gathered to grieve and share stories.Many who worked with her on previous movies said they were always impressed with her work."She was little but mighty," said Michael Coulomb, a script supervisor who once worked with Hutchins. "I remember her being such a perfectionist. I had a lot of on-set interactions with her. She was actually very lovely, and I enjoyed the conversations I had with her."Baldwin has expressed "shock and sadness" over Hutchins' death. The film's director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also injured, but he was treated and released from the hospital.The death of Hutchins has again renewed concerns about on-set safety.On Friday, a member of the camera crew said that workers had walked off the set hours before the fatal shooting, protesting working conditions, including long hours, safety conditions and issues getting their paychecks."I'm angry, and hurt and frustrated and sad and scared because truth is, this really could have been any of us," said Coulomb.The "Rust'' production company issued a statement Thursday saying, "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.''John Lindley and Rebecca Rhine, the national president and executive director, respectively, of the International Cinematographers Guild, issued a joint statement saying, "The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our guild's family.''SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree Ireland issued a statement saying, "This is still an active investigation and we do not yet have all the facts. We will continue to work with production, the other unions and the authorities to investigate this incident and to understand how to prevent such a thing from happening again.''