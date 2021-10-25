accidental shooting

IATSE members remember Halyna Hutchins at Burbank vigil: 'This really could have been any of us'

The death of the 42-year-old cinematographer has again renewed concerns about on-set safety.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Halyna Hutchins remembered as creative visionary at Burbank vigil

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a New Mexico movie set, was remembered Sunday night at a candlelight vigil in Burbank as a creative visionary.

The remembrance brought out hundreds of union members to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 80 headquarters, where mourners gathered to grieve and share stories.

Many who worked with her on previous movies said they were always impressed with her work.

"She was little but mighty," said Michael Coulomb, a script supervisor who once worked with Hutchins. "I remember her being such a perfectionist. I had a lot of on-set interactions with her. She was actually very lovely, and I enjoyed the conversations I had with her."

Baldwin has expressed "shock and sadness" over Hutchins' death. The film's director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also injured, but he was treated and released from the hospital.

The death of Hutchins has again renewed concerns about on-set safety.

On Friday, a member of the camera crew said that workers had walked off the set hours before the fatal shooting, protesting working conditions, including long hours, safety conditions and issues getting their paychecks.

"I'm angry, and hurt and frustrated and sad and scared because truth is, this really could have been any of us," said Coulomb.

READ MORE | Camera crew on set of Alec Baldwin movie walked off prior to shooting, member says

The "Rust'' production company issued a statement Thursday saying, "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.''

John Lindley and Rebecca Rhine, the national president and executive director, respectively, of the International Cinematographers Guild, issued a joint statement saying, "The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our guild's family.''

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree Ireland issued a statement saying, "This is still an active investigation and we do not yet have all the facts. We will continue to work with production, the other unions and the authorities to investigate this incident and to understand how to prevent such a thing from happening again.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbanklos angeles countydeadly shootinggun safetynationaldeath investigationcelebritymoviesentertainmentalec baldwinactoraccidental shootingwoman killedvigilu.s. & worldaccidentinvestigationgunsinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun, it goes off
Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over 'Rust' shooting
DA leading 'Rust' shooting investigation discredits sabotage theories
Baldwin says sets should hire officers to 'monitor weapons safety'
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News