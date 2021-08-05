'Hamilton' to sell $10 tickets in digital lottery at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Broadway in Hollywood and producer Jeffrey Seller announced Thursday that there will be a digital lottery for "Hamilton" tickets in Los Angeles.
The low-cost lottery will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Aug. 17.
The first lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 and close at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 for tickets to performances from Aug. 17 - Aug. 22.
Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the next week's performances.
There will be 40 tickets available in the #HAM4HAM digital lottery per performance and fans can enter using the official Hamilton app or by visiting Hamilton's website.
RELATED | Hollywood Pantages Theatre to require ticket holders be fully vaccinated when it reopens
Ticket holders, including lottery winners, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof when attending the show, officials announced last week.
The policy will be in effect when the theatre reopens in August and will remain in place for all performances through Oct. 10. After that date, the policy will be re-assessed on an ongoing basis.
The video in the featured media player above is from a previous report.