hamilton

'Hamilton' to sell $10 tickets in digital lottery at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

The #HAM4HAM lottery includes 40 tickets for every performance.
By Brittany Cloobeck
EMBED <>More Videos

Pantages Theatre to require proof of vaccination for ticket holders

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Don't throw away your shot to see "Hamilton" at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for just $10.

Broadway in Hollywood and producer Jeffrey Seller announced Thursday that there will be a digital lottery for "Hamilton" tickets in Los Angeles.

The low-cost lottery will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Aug. 17.

The first lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 and close at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 for tickets to performances from Aug. 17 - Aug. 22.

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the next week's performances.

There will be 40 tickets available in the #HAM4HAM digital lottery per performance and fans can enter using the official Hamilton app or by visiting Hamilton's website.

RELATED | Hollywood Pantages Theatre to require ticket holders be fully vaccinated when it reopens

Ticket holders, including lottery winners, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof when attending the show, officials announced last week.

The policy will be in effect when the theatre reopens in August and will remain in place for all performances through Oct. 10. After that date, the policy will be re-assessed on an ongoing basis.

The video in the featured media player above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countyentertainmenthamiltontheatermusicalbroadway
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HAMILTON
Free 'Hamilton' tickets offered as vaccination prize
Pantages Theatre set to reopen with return performances of 'Hamilton'
'The Lion King,' 'Hamilton,' 'Wicked' announce Broadway return
Hollywood agent, daughter raise millions for charity with 'Quarantunes'
TOP STORIES
Burbank: Overwhelming grief over death of street-racing crash victims
California to require health care workers to be vaccinated by Sept. 30
LA court employees required to get vaccinated
Corona shooting suspect may undergo mental evaluation
Disease-carrying species of mosquito found in Ventura County
Where is my tax refund? Why they're still delayed
Palm Springs to require vaccine proof for indoor bars, restaurants
Show More
Hospitals seeing alarming rise in COVID admissions, ER doc says
Ford brings back the Bronco 4x4
Class teaches seniors how to protect themselves in unprovoked attacks
Longest serving nurse retiring at Cedars-Sinai
Men accused of raping, drugging spring breaker face murder charges
More TOP STORIES News