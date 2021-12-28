hamilton

'Hamilton' at Pantages Theatre canceled thru Jan. 23 due to COVID surge in LA County

Performances are scheduled to resume Jan. 26, and all tickets for canceled shows will be refunded at the point of purchase.
HOLLYWOOD (CNS) -- The hit musical "Hamilton'' is yet another victim of the surging coronavirus in Los Angeles County, with producers announcing on Tuesday that all performances of the show at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre are canceled through Jan. 23.

"As a result of rigorous health and safety testing protocols, the Los Angeles production of "Hamilton" at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre has discovered COVID-19 breakthrough cases,'' Broadway in Hollywood, which runs the Pantages, said in a statement.

"With COVID-19 cases still rising in Los Angeles each day, the Omicron variant has yet to peak, and we expect many refunds and suppressed sales for the next several weeks,'' show producer Jeffrey Seller said.

"In consultation with our epidemiologist, we are proactively and immediately canceling performances through Jan. 23. We look forward to resuming performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre with a complete and healthy company in 2022.''

Tickets for upcoming performances may be purchased at BroadwayInHollywood.com/HamiltonLA.

