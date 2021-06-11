Driver killed in crash that sparked fire in Hancock Park house, garage; street racing suspected

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver killed in Hancock Park crash that sparked fire in house, garage

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home in Hancock Park was killed, and the crash sparked a fire in an attached garage, nearby vegetation and in the attic of the house overnight. Investigators believe the driver was street racing at the time of the crash.

Crews responded about 11:35 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Rimpau Boulevard, near Third Street, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A knockdown was declared about 12:10 a.m. Friday, Prange said.

Witnesses says the vehicle was traveling at an estimated 90 mph when the driver lost control, hit a curb and went airborne before slamming into a tree near a bedroom of the home.

"A little girl was in a bedroom and stepped out of that room, otherwise this could have been a real tragedy,'' LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling told reporters at the scene.



The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A skid mark in excess of 300 feet was visible on Third Street in the area of the crash, Wendling said.

The name of the driver was not immediately released.

Officials say the home was yellow-tagged, with the family able to enter the house but not the garage.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hancock parklos angeleslos angeles countycar crashfatal crashstreet racinghouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Show More
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News