A car crash left several people trapped inside an overturned vehicle on Wilshire Boulevard, causing traffic delays.

5 hospitalized after crash in Hancock Park; 1 person cut out of vehicle after being trapped

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A traffic collision involving multiple vehicles sent five people to the hospital Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred on Wilshire Boulevard in the Hancock Park neighborhood.

A car flipped on its side with its roof cut open was captured on AIR7HD. First responders had to cut the roof off to extricate people trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

Another car appeared to have crash into a telephone pole.

Traffic was being detoured around the crash sight, causing delays.

No word yet on the condition of the five people take to the hospital.

DEVELOPING STORY: We will update this story with more details when we get them.

