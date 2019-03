LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Investigators with the DMV say they have caught more than 100 people misusing parking placards meant for people with disabilities.The biggest offenders statewide were drivers in Los Angeles, with 15 caught last month.Baldwin Park came in second, with 11.Ventura and Monterey Park were next, with 10 offenders each.The violators had their placards confiscated and face fines of up to $1,000.