Over 100 LA firefighters battling 'major emergency' brush fire in Hansen Dam Recreation Area

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Over 100 firefighters were battling a brush fire Sunday night from the air and the ground in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area, near Pacoima.Crews responded to the 10400 block of Glenoaks Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m.The fire was escalated to "Major Emergency" status within the 10 p.m. hour. The flames were being fanned by 10 mph winds.Just after 11 p.m., crews appeared to get the upper hand with "a well coordinated air attack combined with a relentless ground-based offense with firefighting handlines and hand tools," said the Los Angeles Fire Department.Firefighters contained the Hansen Fire to four acres, according to officials. Crews will continue working the fire's perimeter with hoselines, hand tools, and heavy equipment throughout the night to extinguish hot spots.There are no structures threatened at this time, and no injuries have been reported. Officials say there are currently no evacuations, and the fire did not reach the nearby golf course.The cause of the fire is under investigation.