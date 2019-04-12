Harbor City hospital lockdown lifted after report of man with gun; suspect in custody

UPDATE: We have taken the suspect of the Man with a Gun radio call at Kaiser Permanente South Bay into custody. At this point, we have no evidence of a gun or a shooting. — LAPD Harbor Division (@LapdHarborDiv) April 11, 2019

HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody after police responded to reports of a man with a gun at a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Harbor City, prompting a temporary lockdown of the building Thursday afternoon.Police responded to the South Bay Medical Center on the 25000 block of Vermont Avenue shortly after 11 a.m., officials said.After searching for the suspect, police located him in an emergency room not armed with a weapon and said there was no evidence he was armed or that a shooting occurred.Prior to the suspect being taken into custody, the hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution.People at the hospital were asked to shelter in place.