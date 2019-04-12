Harbor City hospital lockdown lifted after report of man with gun; suspect in custody

HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody after police responded to reports of a man with a gun at a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Harbor City, prompting a temporary lockdown of the building Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the South Bay Medical Center on the 25000 block of Vermont Avenue shortly after 11 a.m., officials said.

After searching for the suspect, police located him in an emergency room not armed with a weapon and said there was no evidence he was armed or that a shooting occurred.

Prior to the suspect being taken into custody, the hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution.



People at the hospital were asked to shelter in place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harbor citylos angeleslos angeles countylapdgun violencehospitalguns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News